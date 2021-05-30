Left Menu

Mizoram records 329 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported as many as 329 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Sunday. The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 11,988.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 30-05-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 08:27 IST
Mizoram records 329 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram reported as many as 329 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Sunday. The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 11,988. The state also recorded one COVID-related death in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to 36.

There are 3,089 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The recovery tally of the state has increased to 8,863.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,73,790 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, at least 3,617 people have died due to coronavirus disease, according to the ministry's data updated this morning. A total of 322,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the country, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021