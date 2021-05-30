Odd News Roundup: Cicadas make their Olympic debut in miniature art scenes
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cicadas make their Olympic debut in miniature art scenes Cicadas competing in the Olympics or jamming in a band? How about a line of cicadas waiting in line for vaccinations at CVS?
Cicadas make their Olympic debut in miniature art scenes
Cicadas competing in the Olympics or jamming in a band? How about a line of cicadas waiting in line for vaccinations at CVS? The appearance of the insects known as Brood X, or Brood 10, along with the eastern United States after a 17-year hiatus has inspired Virginia professional portrait photographer Oxana Ware to create small-scale art installations, placing the ubiquitous bugs in novel and unexpected settings.
