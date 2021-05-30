Left Menu

Rishiganga glacier not yet in critical condition: Uttarakhand DGP

The Rishiganga glacier in Chamoli district is not yet in critical condition the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-05-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 11:07 IST
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Rishiganga glacier in Chamoli district is not yet in critical condition the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said on Sunday. "Rishiganga does not have serious normal landscape formations. A team of scientists conducted an aerial survey there yesterday. According to information received from SDRF, the Rishiganga glacier is not yet in critical condition," Kumar told ANI.

A team of scientists had on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of the Rishiganga river in Chamoli. The survey was undertaken based on information by villagers that there were cracks developing in the glaciers.

The team will submit its report to the government. On April 23, a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.

In February, another glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing. (ANI)

