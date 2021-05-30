Left Menu

Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31- weather office

Conditions are likely to become favorable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast. Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton, and soybeans.

Monsoon rains are likely to hit India's southern coast around May 31, in line with typical patterns, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Sunday. Conditions are likely to become favorable for monsoon onset over the southern tip of the coastal Kerala state around May 31, the department said in its latest forecast.

Nearly half of India's farmland has no irrigation and depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton, and soybeans. India's weather office said last month the country was expected to get average monsoon rains this year, raising expectations of higher farm output, which is central to the country's economy.

