COVID-19: PM Modi lauds oxygen tanker drivers, healthcare workers

Addressing the "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked drivers of cryogenic oxygen tankers, COVID warriors who helped the country during the second wave of the pandemic by working on a war footing. During the programme, PM Modi conversed with a liquid oxygen tanker driver Dinesh Upadhyay and Shirisha Gajni, a loco pilot of Oxygen Express.

Upadhyay who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh expressed his gratitude for saving the lives of lakhs of people through his work. During the programme, Upadhyay said that during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, people recognised the dangers and importance of his work, and gave him lots of love and respect.

"Earlier, the driver of oxygen tankers used to get stuck in traffic jams here and there, but now, the administration also helped us a lot. And wherever we go, we aim to quickly reach our destination and save the lives of the people," said Upadhyay. "We try to reach hospitals as soon as possible and are greeted by families of patients and staff at hospitals showing us victory signs and welcoming us," he added.

Talking about Railways' contribution in the transportation of oxygen, PM Modi said that Oxygen Express has transported larger quantities of oxygen to all corners of the country, faster than oxygen tankers travelling by road. Introducing Shirisha, PM Modi said, mothers and sisters would be proud to hear that one oxygen express is being run fully by women, and that is why he invited Shirisha to Mann Ki Baat to share her story.

The Railway locomotive pilot informed the PM that she is happy to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. "I felt happy in doing this work. I was given a green path to drive this oxygen, I reached 125 kilometres in one and a half hour with this train," she said.

Prime Minister also lauded doctors, nurses, and frontline workers for their contribution to the fight against COVID. "The Seva Bhav of countrymen have put the country out of all storms. Recently we saw how doctors, nurses, and front lines workers have worked day and night are still doing," he said. (ANI)

