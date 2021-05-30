Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, Educational institutions to remain closed till June 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday has extended lockdown in the state by another week till June 7.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday has extended lockdown in the state by another week till June 7. "We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15," he said.

According to the new lockdown guidelines, shops are now allowed to operate from 9 am to 3 pm. The shopkeepers have been asked to follow the odd-even formula. The order for night curfew remains the same from 10 pm to 5 am.

All the educational institutes to remain close till June 15. Haryana reported 1868 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases to 7,53,937.

The total number of active cases in Haryana is 23094 while 722711 people have been discharged so far. The death toll in the state has gone up to 8132. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

