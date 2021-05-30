Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 13:59 IST
UK PM Johnson married fiancée in secret ceremony on Saturday -official
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said on Sunday, confirming media reports.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

