UP announces Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of scribes who died of Covid-19

On the occassion of Hindi Journalism Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released Rs 10 lakh aid for the kin of journalists who succumbed to Covid-19.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:36 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On the occassion of Hindi Journalism Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released Rs 10 lakh aid for the kin of journalists who succumbed to Covid-19. According to UP Chief Minister's Office, on the instruction of Adityanath, the Information Department of the state government had gathered the details of the deceased journalists, and the financial assistance was released to their families on Sunday.

On May 22, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said 420 doctors across the country have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the second wave of the pandemic. As per IMA's list, 41 doctors had died in Uttar Pradesh till May 22.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the state currently has 46,201 active COVID cases, while 20,208 people have succumbed to the viral infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

