Left Menu

Maha Cong minister says Modi's 7-year rule fatal for country

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:47 IST
Maha Cong minister says Modi's 7-year rule fatal for country
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Sunday said seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre had been ''fatal'' for the country with people reeling under the burden of broken promises and skyrocketing inflation.

Prices of petrol had crossed Rs 100 per liter while diesel was retailing at Rs 90 per liter, which was affecting common citizens, while farmers who were promised that their incomes would double by 2022 are seeing a hike in seed and fertilizer prices, the Nagpur North MLA said.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said the new agri marketing laws as well labor reforms brought in by the Centre were anti-people.

''The Centre has failed on all fronts, be it business, agriculture, education, GDP, inflation, international relations. The seven-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been fatal for the country. It has also left people to fend for themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

Congress workers staged protests in the urban and rural areas of Nagpur against the Modi government during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021