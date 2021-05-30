Maha Cong minister says Modi's 7-year rule fatal for country
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Sunday said seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre had been ''fatal'' for the country with people reeling under the burden of broken promises and skyrocketing inflation.
Prices of petrol had crossed Rs 100 per liter while diesel was retailing at Rs 90 per liter, which was affecting common citizens, while farmers who were promised that their incomes would double by 2022 are seeing a hike in seed and fertilizer prices, the Nagpur North MLA said.
Addressing a press conference, Raut said the new agri marketing laws as well labor reforms brought in by the Centre were anti-people.
''The Centre has failed on all fronts, be it business, agriculture, education, GDP, inflation, international relations. The seven-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been fatal for the country. It has also left people to fend for themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.
Congress workers staged protests in the urban and rural areas of Nagpur against the Modi government during the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raut
- Narendra Modi
- Nagpur
- Modi
- Nitin Raut
- Narendra Modi's
- Nagpur North MLA
- Congress
ALSO READ
US partnered with India as PM Modi made commitment to deploy 450 GW renewable energy: Kerry
PM Modi to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae
PM Modi to hold meeting to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae; top officials, including from NDMA, to attend: Govt source.
PM Modi reviews COVID situation, vaccination drive
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination