Haryana STF seizes 8.5 kg of opium, five held

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police on Sunday have seized 8.5 kg of opium from Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts and arrested five accused on the charges of drug trafficking.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police on Sunday have seized 8.5 kg of opium from Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts and arrested five accused on the charges of drug trafficking. Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that in the first case, the STF team after getting a tip-off recovered 3.5 kg of opium from the possession of three accused near Cheeka in Kaithal.

The arrested accused were identified as Ajay Ram, a native of Jharkhand, Harbans Singh, and Ramjeet Singh, both resident of Punjab. A car also recovered from the accused. In the second case, STF had received secret information that a truck from Delhi going towards Chandigarh could have large quantities of opium. Based on this, police has intercepted the vehicle and recovered five kg of opium from two accused near Shahabad in Kurukshetra.

According to the investigations, it was revealed that both accused used to buy opium from Jharkhand and sell it at higher prices in different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The arrested accused were identified as Irshad and Mohammad, both native of Jharkhand.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

