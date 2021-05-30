By terming COVID jabs as Modi vaccine, Opposition tried to destroy govt's morale: Nadda

Taking a swipe at Opposition, BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said the people who are questioning the government on vaccination are the ones who tried to destroy its morale by calling India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccines as "Modi's vaccine". Slamming the opposition, the BJP chief said, "The opposition had tried hard to break the morale of the government as they said this is Modi's vaccine and raised questions. But now they are screaming for vaccines. From two companies to now 13 companies have been permitted to produce COVID vaccines. Soon 19 companies will do the same. Bharat Biotech, which has been manufacturing 1.3 crore vaccines a month, will start manufacturing 10 crore vaccines per month by October."

Addressing media on the completion of seven years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, Nadda said crores of party workers in 1 lakh villages are serving the needy, trying to solve their every problem today. "Today, after taking over the power of the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing 7 years as the Pradhan Sewak. The BJP is celebrating it as Seva Diwas during the COVID pandemic. Today, crores of BJP workers in 1 lakh villages are serving the needy, trying to solve their every problem," he said.

The BJP chief informed that party workers are providing relief material, ration kits, and medicines along with other aids for the elderly and people who tested positive for COVID-19 infection. "All our MPs, ministers and all MLAs have decided that even during the pandemic, following all the protocols in the lockdown, they will go to at least two villages or settlements and participate do public service works," the BJP president said.

BJP leader further informed that children who lost their parents due to COVID-19 will be provided monthly allowance till the age of 18 years by Centre. "After reaching the age of 23 years they will be given an amount of Rs 10 lakh. Free education will also be arranged for them," he said.

Nadda also flagged off COVID relief material on completion of 7 years of Modi government. (ANI)

