Delhi Police arrests drug peddler with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr

With a move to catch hold of miscreants in the city, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and seized one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crores from his possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With a move to catch hold of miscreants in the city, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and seized one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crores from his possession. The drug supplier has been identified as Sumit, a resident of Delhi. With his arrest, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch Delhi has busted supply chain of contraband heroin clandestinely active in the area of Aman Vihar.

According to police, an FIR has been filed under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Information was received in the Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch that even during the lockdown period enforced due to COVID-19, some criminals were indulging in trafficking and proliferating of contraband Heroin in Delhi. Hence, intelligence was gathered over the activities of criminals, previously involved in cases of NDPS Act as well as those having no previous record but suspected to be involved in such illegal activities.

On May 27, police received a tip off that Sumit would be supplying heroin to someone in the area of Aman Vihar in the morning hours. The police team immediately swung into action and laid a trap in Aman Vihar area and apprehended Sumit while he was going to supply the contraband heroin to someone. Further investigation is in progress to identify the entire chain of drug trafficking in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

