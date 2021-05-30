Pope to meet Christian representatives from Lebanon on July 1
Pope Francis said on Sunday he would hold a meeting on July 1 in Rome to discuss Lebanon's difficult situation with Christian representatives from the country.
"I'll meet at the Vatican with the leaders of the Christian communities in Lebanon to reflect on the worrying situation in the country and pray together for the gift of peace and stability," Pope Francis said after Sunday's Angelus prayer.
