Team to check crop insurance irregularities: Maha minister

Maharashtra ministers Abdul Sattar and Dada Bhuse held a review meeting of the Kharif season in Aurangabad on Sunday and announced that insurance companies would be probed to see if they are giving less amount as claim to farmers.

Addressing a press meet, minister of state for revenue Sattar said the Maharashtra and Central governments had paid Rs 5,800 crore as crop insurance premium last year, while these firms had dispersed just Rs 1,000 crore as claim to farmers.'' ''The role of tehsildars and agriculture department officials must be checked in this matter. Those involved should be subjected to narco tests,'' he asserted.

Advertisement

Speaking on the issue, agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said the entire issue will be investigated by a special team over the next eight days.

''The issue of crop insurance is complex and needs to be seen in minute detail,'' Bhuse added.

He also said checks have been put in place to see fertilisers are sold factoring in the new subsidy announced by the state government and not at high rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)