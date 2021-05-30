Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight-sets win

Tig saved a breakpoint and a matchpoint to take the second set into a tiebreaker before Osaka sealed it with a backhand winner to set up a second round meeting with another Romanian in Ana Bogdan, who beat Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-3.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 16:37 IST
Tennis-Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight-sets win
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World number two Naomi Osaka began her French Open campaign with a 6-4 7-6(4) win over Romanian Patricia Maria Tig on the opening day of the claycourt Grand Slam on Sunday. The Japanese four-time major winner divided opinion ahead of the tournament with her decision to boycott press conferences citing mental health, but the debate made no impact on her performance on a sun-bathed Philippe Chatrier court.

The 23-year-old Osaka proved too powerful for the 63rd-ranked Tig and stamped her authority on the match early with a 5-2 lead but needed a second break of serve after the Romanian staged a fightback late on. Tig saved a breakpoint and a matchpoint to take the second set into a tiebreaker before Osaka sealed it with a backhand winner to set up a second round meeting with another Romanian in Ana Bogdan, who beat Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021