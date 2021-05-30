Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by June 3

With the possibility of the southwesterly winds to strengthen further gradually from Tuesday, there is a likeness of enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala from June 3, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a tweet, the weather department on Sunday said, "The northern limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/72°E, 6°N/75°E, 8°N/80°E, 12°N/85°E, 14°N/90°E and 17°N/94°E. Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Northeastern states during next 5 days".

These winds are likely to bring isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and for coastal Karnataka on June 1 and June 3, while the South interior Karnataka is likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 2 and June 3. It further informed about cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast at 3.1 km above mean sea level, which is likely to meander over the region during the next 5 days. Southwesterly winds are also likely to strengthen during the next 2-3 days.

Advertisement

"Under the influence of these and other favourable meteorological conditions; scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe and isolated to scattered rain/thunderstorm over remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days", the IMD tweeted. The Western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of Northwestern India are also likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity during the next 5 days.

No significant change in the maximum temperatures for the next 5 days was also predicted. "Lower level moisture incursion from the north Arabian Sea to the plains of Northwest India taking place and is very likely to continue during next 3-4 days. Under its influence; no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely during the next 5 days. Also, isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India during next 4-5 days". However, there is a likeliness of West Rajasthan to experience isolated heatwave condition today (May 30). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)