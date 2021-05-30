Left Menu

Neem-coated fertiliser helped reduce use of chemicals, raise crop yields: Gowda

Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said 100 per cent neem-coated urea, introduced in 2015-16, has helped reduce the use of chemicals and increase crop yields.It has also helped reduce the diversion of urea for non-agricultural purposes, he said in a tweet.100 per cent neem-coated urea introduced in 2015-16 has helped reduce the use of chemicals, improved soil health, reduced pest and disease attack and increased yield, the minister tweeted.Urea is a widely used fertiliser by farmers in the country. This rate has not changed since 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 16:47 IST
Neem-coated fertiliser helped reduce use of chemicals, raise crop yields: Gowda
  • Country:
  • India

Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said 100 per cent neem-coated urea, introduced in 2015-16, has helped reduce the use of chemicals and increase crop yields.

It has also helped reduce the diversion of urea for non-agricultural purposes, he said in a tweet.

''100 per cent neem-coated urea introduced in 2015-16 has helped reduce the use of chemicals, improved soil health, reduced pest and disease attack and increased yield,'' the minister tweeted.

Urea is a widely used fertiliser by farmers in the country. It is a highly subsidised fertiliser, retail price of which is fixed by the government.

Currently, the maximum retail price of urea is Rs 5,360 per tonne. This rate has not changed since 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021