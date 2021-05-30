Neem-coated fertiliser helped reduce use of chemicals, raise crop yields: Gowda

Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said 100 per cent neem-coated urea, introduced in 2015-16, has helped reduce the use of chemicals and increase crop yields.

It has also helped reduce the diversion of urea for non-agricultural purposes, he said in a tweet.

''100 per cent neem-coated urea introduced in 2015-16 has helped reduce the use of chemicals, improved soil health, reduced pest and disease attack and increased yield,'' the minister tweeted.

Urea is a widely used fertiliser by farmers in the country. It is a highly subsidised fertiliser, retail price of which is fixed by the government.

Currently, the maximum retail price of urea is Rs 5,360 per tonne. This rate has not changed since 2010.

