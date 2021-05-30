Left Menu

COVID-19: Promote awareness about 4 national helpline numbers, Centre to TV channels

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday advised private television channels to promote awareness about the four national-level helpline numbers set up to provide assistance to people, including children, senior citizens, those requiring psychological support as well as address queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:03 IST
COVID-19: Promote awareness about 4 national helpline numbers, Centre to TV channels
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday advised private television channels to promote awareness about the four national-level helpline numbers set up to provide assistance to people, including children, senior citizens, those requiring psychological support as well as address queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time," Director GC Aron of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry stated in a letter to the private television channels.

The four helpline numbers include 1075 - national Helpline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - was established for addressing the queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software. Among others include 1098 - child helpline number of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, 14567 - senior citizens helpline of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (NCT Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) and 08046110007 - helpline number of NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) for psychological support.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 1,65,553 fresh infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 46 days. As many as 3,460 people succumbed to the virus, taking the cumulative death toll of the country to 3,25,972. India's daily positivity rate stands at 8.02 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 9.36 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021