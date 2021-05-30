Left Menu

Charred body found after fire in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The charred body of an unidentified person was recovered on Sunday following a fire in a grass field on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

The fire broke out in 'Sarkanda' (also known as elephant grass) in Pallanwalla, 36 km from here, the officials said.

They said the body was noticed by some villagers in the fire-ravaged fields and was subsequently recovered by the local police.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, the officials said, adding an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

