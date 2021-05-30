3 labourers killed in Chhattisgarh after getting trapped in borewell

Three labourers died on Sunday after they got trapped in a borewell due to a mudslide in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur, a district official said.

According to Surajpur District Collector Gaurav Kumar, a search operation is underway for third body.

"They (labourers) died after they got trapped in a borewell due to a mudslide in Surajpur district. We have recovered two bodies from the borewell. Search for a third body is on," Kumar said. (ANI)

