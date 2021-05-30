Left Menu

3 labourers killed in Chhattisgarh after getting trapped in borewell

Three labourers died on Sunday after they got trapped in a borewell due to a mudslide in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur, a district official said.

ANI | Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:29 IST
3 labourers killed in Chhattisgarh after getting trapped in borewell
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers died on Sunday after they got trapped in a borewell due to a mudslide in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur, a district official said.

According to Surajpur District Collector Gaurav Kumar, a search operation is underway for third body.

"They (labourers) died after they got trapped in a borewell due to a mudslide in Surajpur district. We have recovered two bodies from the borewell. Search for a third body is on," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021