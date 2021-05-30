Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: PGCIL restores power supply to Diu

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Sunday informed that it has restored power supply to Diu, which faced extensive damage due to cyclone Tauktae.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:30 IST
PGCIL restoring power supply to Diu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Sunday informed that it has restored power supply to Diu, which faced extensive damage due to cyclone Tauktae. The PGCIL, under the Ministry of Power, was assigned the task of restoring 220 kV Timbdi-Dhokadva and Savarkundla-Dhokadva Transmission Lines feeding power to Diu -- of the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu -- following extensive damage due to Tauktae cyclone, an official statement said.

The PGCIL took up the restoration on a war footing and a team of about 600 personnel including expert manpower from the company worked round-the-clock for early restoration of the lines in which about 33 towers collapsed besides suffering other damage. It used the emergency restoration system to set up eleven towers and also constructed 10 new towers restoring the 220 kV Timbdi-Dhokadva line on May 28, 2021. With the commissioning of this line fifteen 66 kV Sub-stations of GETCO could be energised to provide reliable power supply to Diu and nearby areas, it said.

Work for restoration of the Savarkundla-Dhokadva line is currently in progress. (ANI)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

