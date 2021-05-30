Massive fire breaks out in forest in J-K's Udhampur
A massive fire broke out in the forest of Daya Dhar in Ghordi area of Udhampur on Sunday.
A massive fire broke out in the forest of Daya Dhar in Ghordi area of Udhampur on Sunday. Several hectares of forest area have caught fire and forest property worth lakhs has been burnt to ashes, Forest Protection Force informed.
Teams of Forest Protection Force and Police are present at the spot to douse the fire. This comes a week after a major fire broke out near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district,
On May 21, the Indian Army doused the major fire near preventing damage to seasonal crops in two villages in Rajouri. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
