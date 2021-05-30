Kolkata: Gurudwara committee offers free oxygen, medical assistance to COVID-19 patients at mosque

By Ujjwal Roy Amid the shortage of medical oxygen due to the second wave of COVID cases, a Gurudwara committee in Kolkata is serving humanity by offering free oxygen langar at a city mosque.

Gurudwara Behala Committee and IHA Foundation in Kolkata have started free oxygen service at Sola Ana Masjid premises in Khidirpur from Sunday. When patients will come to the camp, doctors and medical support staff will check the oxygen saturation level of the patients and will provide them oxygen support accordingly.

Gurdwara Behala and IHA Foundation has served more than 550 families. They also provided free medical assistance to COVID-19 patients, free medicine for needy Covid patients and free refilling of oxygen cylinders for all. Satnam Singh Ahluwalia, General Secretary of the Gurdwara Behala and Chairman of IHA Foundation said, "We received an overwhelming response at the Free Oxygen Langar Sewa Camp at Gurdwara Behala. Hence, we decided to open more Oxygen Sewa Camps in different parts of the city. Opening Oxygen Camps at a Mosque denotes that we all are together in this fight against COVID. All three Oxygen Camps will serve all irrespective of what religion they belong to."

"We can only fight this pandemic when we all come together. Our mission is to reach more and more people so that no life is lost in Kolkata due to the lack of oxygen availability. We are also providing consultation of specialist doctors, free medicine to the needy and free oxygen refilling. Our effort is not to refuse anyone. Our first priority is to save lives," said Ahluwalia. He believes opening oxygen camps at religious places have dual benefits- first patients will get free Oxygen for themselves and secondly, they will get the blessings of the Almighty.

"We are asking people to come here at Sola Ana Masjid Khidirpur along with the patient. We will provide oxygen to patients till the time they do not get a bed in the hospital," added Ahluwalia. Imam of Sola Aana Masjid Moulana Sk Md Hamid Hossain lauded Ahluwalia and his foundation for this noble initiative. He said people should come together to win the battle against COVID-19.

"This is a great initiative of Satnam Singh Ahluwalia and the IHA foundation. This shows that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are like brothers. We can defeat COVID only if we come together. It is Bengal, where you can witness the brotherhood among people of all religions," Hamid Hossain told ANI. At present, West Bengal has 1,02,398 active coronavirus cases and reported 12,37,290 recoveries and 15,268 deaths. (ANI)

