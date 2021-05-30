Left Menu

Delhi: Drug peddler arrested in Janakpuri, 280 gms heroin recovered

A team of the Delhi Police Narcotics Cell on Sunday arrested a drug peddler in West Delhi's Janakpuri area and recovered 280 grams of heroin and one scooter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A team of the Delhi Police Narcotics Cell on Sunday arrested a drug peddler in West Delhi's Janakpuri area and recovered 280 grams of heroin and one scooter. As per a statement from the Delhi Police, specific information was received at the Narcotics Squad West about a heroin delivery at Major Deepak Tyagi Marg, Janakpuri between 3 am to 4 am.

Accordingly, a team comprising reached the specified spot and took the position. Around 3:45 am, two African nationals came on a scooter. When they tried to leave, Constable Rakesh immediately pounced upon the drug peddlers and caught one of them, namely, Joseph, a 29-year-old Nigerian national.

Meanwhile, the other accomplice stabbed Ct Rakesh in an attempt to get Joseph out of his clutches but Ct Rakesh did not allow the accused to escape. The African national who stabbed him managed to escape from the spot and 280 grams of Heroin was recovered from the possession of accused Joseph.

A case has been registered in this regard and the search of absconded accused is underway. "Ct Rakesh has shown an exemplary act of bravery and professionalism. He is presently under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital," the police said. (ANI)

