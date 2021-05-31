Gehlot asks DISCOMS to give power connections to farmers expeditiously

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked the state's power distribution companies to expeditiously allocate agricultural power connections to more and more farmers to support the country's farm sector.

He directed instructed the power DISCOMs to make special plans for the purpose.

Chairing a DISCOMS' performance review meeting, Gehlot said the agriculture sector has supported the economy of the state during the Covid pandemic and farmers should be encouraged and supported for it. He asked officials to release pending connections as soon as possible, saying the power demand is going to increase as the new crop season will begin after the monsoon, an official release said.

Gehlot also instructed officials to quickly and logically redress complaints of consumers.

