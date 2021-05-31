Odisha reports 8,313 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 8,313 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Monday. The state also recorded 32 COVID-related deaths while 11,881 people recovered from the disease during the same period.

The total cases now stand at 7,64,997 including 6,70,527 recoveries and 2,754 deaths. At present, there are 91,663 active cases in the state. Out of fresh Covid cases reported, 4,655 people got injected in quarantine, while 3658 caught the infection from local contacts.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda district accounted for the most number of cases with 974 followed by Cuttack with 593 cases. The cumulative number of COVID tests conducted so far has reached 1,17,73,072.

In order to contain the COVID-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown till June 17 morning. "There will be a lockdown throughout the state with effect from 5 am of June 1 till 5 am on June 17. There will be a complete shutdown on weekends. Groceries stores and shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am in the morning from Monday to Friday. But on weekends, they will be closed," said state's Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. (ANI)

