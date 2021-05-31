Iran says progress made in nuclear talks but issues remain
Iran and six world powers have made significant progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal but important issues still need to be resolved, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, Iran and the powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the nuclear pact. "Each round of talks in Vienna could have been the final round.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
- United Arab Emirates
Iran and six world powers have made significant progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal but important issues still need to be resolved, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, Iran and the powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the nuclear pact.
"Each round of talks in Vienna could have been the final round. We should not rush. We have made significant progress but key issues remain," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference. "There has been no stalemate on the Vienna talks."
After former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity, and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production. President Joe Biden has said Washington will return to the pact if Tehran first resumes compliance with its strict limits on uranium enrichment, a potential pathway to nuclear bombs.
"All sanctions should be lifted and then it should be verified by Iran...then we will reverse our nuclear steps," Khatibzadeh said. A regional diplomat, briefed by Western officials involved in the talks, said "an agreement that would clarify the obligations of Tehran and Washington to move forward" will be announced in Vienna this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Donald Trump
- Western
- Foreign Ministry
- Angus
- Washington
- Tehran
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Khatibzadeh
- Vienna
- Iran
ALSO READ
U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal
Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal
U.S. trade chief pressured to lift duties on Canadian lumber
U.S. says ready to help Israel, Palestinians if they seek a ceasefire