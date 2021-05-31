Gujarat Pipavav Port resumes partial operations

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its port which were suspended due to cyclone Tauktae earlier this month. "The national grid power supply is not yet available and in view of its ongoing uncertainty, the company has installed a mobile power supply system until the grid power supply is back," Gujarat Pipavav said in a regulatory filing. The mobile power supply system is being used to power some of the container handling cranes on the shore and in the yards and dry bulk cargo cranes on the shore, it said. "With this, the company has started partial operations at the port. The Liquid Berth is not yet ready for use," it said.

It also said the report of the Insurance Surveyors on the quantum of damage to the port's assets is yet to be received.

