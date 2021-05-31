Left Menu

Gujarat Pipavav Port resumes partial operations

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its port which were suspended due to cyclone Tauktae earlier this month. The national grid power supply is not yet available and in view of its ongoing uncertainty, the company has installed a mobile power supply system until the grid power supply is back, Gujarat Pipavav said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 14:54 IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port resumes partial operations
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its port which were suspended due to cyclone Tauktae earlier this month. "The national grid power supply is not yet available and in view of its ongoing uncertainty, the company has installed a mobile power supply system until the grid power supply is back," Gujarat Pipavav said in a regulatory filing. The mobile power supply system is being used to power some of the container handling cranes on the shore and in the yards and dry bulk cargo cranes on the shore, it said. "With this, the company has started partial operations at the port. The Liquid Berth is not yet ready for use," it said.

It also said the report of the Insurance Surveyors on the quantum of damage to the port's assets is yet to be received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021