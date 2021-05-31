NTPC Unchahar hands over oxygen plant to district administration of Raibareli

NTPC, a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power in its continued efforts to help in the fight against COVID has set up an oxygen plant by NTPC Unchahar. The plant was handed over to the district administration of Raibareli, UP. The necessary equipment and resources were made available by NTPC to the executing body for the smooth functioning of this plant. With the establishment of this oxygen plant, an oxygen facility will be made available regularly to needy people with immediate effect.

Earlier, 10 Oxygen cylinders were supplied by NTPC to Unchahar Community Health Center. In a crisis situation, this initiative of NTPC Unchahar has emerged as a ray of hope that rural people can also get better health facilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)