NTPC installs oxygen support system for 300 beds ITKI TB Sanatorium

NTPC, a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power and its Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project, Hazaribagh under CSR initiative has come forward for installation of Centralised Manifold Oxygen Support system for 300 beds ITKI TB Sanatorium, a dedicated COVID Care hospital located in the outskirts of Ranchi.

This comes in view of the second wave of COVID pandemic in the country as well as in Jharkhand state resulting in a high surge in critical cases and resulting in bed scarcity across all the major hospitals in Ranchi and Hazaribagh including Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RlMS).

The hospital is one of the covid cluster care centre intends to increase the treatment of covid patients to minimise the load on the city hospitals during ongoing COVID second wave. NTPC is improving the existing infrastructure facility to mitigate COVID-19.

Further, it is providing assistance to RIMS Hospital, Ranchi for installation of an oxygen piping system to support 600 oxygen equipped beds with 40 jumbo cylinder with accessories for covid treatment with the financial support under the CSR initiative.

The support intends to cater to the large need for oxygen for COVID patients admitted at hospitals. The oxygen equipped beds for Covid Care ICU/Wards shall be helpful not only for the residents of the city but people of Jharkhand visiting the hospital for treatment.

NTPC Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project has also come forward for assistance to Seikh Bhikari Medical College in association with Hazaribagh District Administration to facilitate and install a centralized Oxygen system supporting 180 beds for critical care with the financial assistance of 24 lakhs.

NTPC Tallaiapalli Coal Mining project, Chattisgarh has contributed towards providing medical equipment, services, supplies for the prevention of the COVID19 epidemic was provided to Raigad District Administration.

The project is actively involved in rendering assistance for the Renovation of Hospital Buildings of State Community Health Center (CHC), PPE kits distribution among Medical Staffs, sanitisation workers and distribution of food grains to needy locals & stranded labourers.

Considering the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India, NTPC is taking several steps to fight against the spread of the virus under the guidance of the Ministry of Power. NTPC is adding to the capacity at its hospitals or otherwise helping the local administration for developing such facilities which are being used for treating COVID-19 infected people.

(With Inputs from PIB)