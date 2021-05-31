Skill and innovation-based education should be achieved via academia-industry linkages: K'taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana on Monday said that 'skill and innovation-based education' and productive internships should be mandatorily achieved through academia and industry linkages to achieve the objectives of Prime Minister's clarion call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He said Multi-Disciplinarity is the core feature of the National Education Policy (NEP) and institutions should gear up to implement this, adding that any limitations in the institutions in terms of faculty and infrastructure should be addressed by achieving collaborations and linkages with other institutions and industry.He was speaking in the inaugural address 'Industry-Academia International Conclave-2021, held virtually on the theme 'to enhance skill-based education and training in higher education organised by Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Tumakuru.

Stating that country's economy should be lead by institutions rather than industries, Narayana said, in order to ensure availability of quality human resources to the industries, internship duration has been extended to a period of one year and all industry representing associations have come forward to cooperate in this regard. He further said the need is felt to impart skill-based education in engineering colleges, and some of the important challenges that prop up include, measures that are needed in respect of other formal courses such as electrical, civil and mechanical. (ANI)

