Special trains running between Alipurdwar, Delhi and Katihar, Amritsar canceled from June 1

Northern Railway on Monday informed that special trains running between Alipurdwar and Delhi Junction and Katihar and Amritsar have been canceled from June 1, till further advice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to Northern Railways, Special trains 05483/05484 Alipurdwar- Delhi Junction-Alipurdwar and 05733/05734 Katihar- Amritsar- Katihar shall remain canceled from June 1, until further advice.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that the 05483/05484 Alipurdwar- Delhi Jn.-Alipurdwar and 05733/05734 Katihar- Amritsar- Katihar special trains shall remain cancelled from 01.06.2021 until further advice," Northern Railways said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

