Left Menu

Police arrest 14 suspects with unlicensed firearms in C Town

Members attached to Tactical Combat Task Team (TRT/POP) were doing patrols in Y block when they spotted a group of men in front of a tavern in Khosa Street Y 745, Site B and approached them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:17 IST
Police arrest 14 suspects with unlicensed firearms in C Town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police arrested 14 suspects and recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Friday night in Khayelitsha, in Cape Town.

Members attached to Tactical Combat Task Team (TRT/POP) were doing patrols in Y block when they spotted a group of men in front of a tavern in Khosa Street Y 745, Site B and approached them.

The group immediately ran onto the tavern premises but were stopped by the South African Police Service (SAPS) members.

Upon searching the individuals and the surroundings, police discovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, which were confiscated.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 39, were arrested and detained at Khayelitsha SAPS on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court today.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021