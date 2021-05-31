Left Menu

Crop loan target of Rs 20,810 crore to 30 lakh farmers this year: Karnataka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 17:19 IST
Karnataka Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Monday said his department has set a target of Rs 20,810 crore crop loan to 30 lakh farmers of the state in the current fiscal.

''In the last financial year we had exceeded the target by achieving 114.70 per cent crop loan to the farmers.

This year, on the directions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa we have set a target of Rs 20,810 crore crop loan to 30 lakh farmers,'' Somashekar said at a press conference.

According to him, last fiscal his department had set a target of Rs 15,400 crore loan to 24.5 lakh farmers.

However, the Apex Cooperative Bank and the 21 District Cooperative Banks gave a loan of Rs 17,490 to 25.93 lakh farmers, which is 114.70 per cent.

Somashekar said that he would meet the officials of the DCC banks to urge them to intensify the crop loan drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

