Railways' training institutes should come under one management roof of NRTI: Goyal

"NRTI should now do research on initiatives of Railways undertaken in last 7 years like Bio Toilets, Rail Electrification, Infra upgradationetc," said Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution while reviewing the progress of National Rail and Transportation Institute.

The Minister said that all training institutes under Railways should come under one Management roof of NRTI. This would not only improve the quality of academic inputs but would also bring uniformity in training standards, reduce costs and optimise resource utilization. The Minister said within a short span of 3 years, NRTI has emerged as a pioneer institution of learning and all efforts should be made to enrich its academic infrastructure.

It may be noted that NRTI is on road to becoming a world-class institution of advanced study to develop new talent through a focus on higher education, cutting edge research in rail & transportation technology and management. NRTI aims to develop interdisciplinary Centres of Excellence which would be collaborative constructs to promote research and education in the transportation sector. NRTI's strategy is focused on sourcing the best expertise from around the world from leading global institutions through institutional partnerships for collaborating on developing curriculum, research projects and executive education programs. NRTI is running a cutting edge graduate and masters program in all aspects of logistics, transportation and management.

NRTI is also helping in professional development for the existing talent in the railways and transportation sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)