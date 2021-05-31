Left Menu

Lt Gen Manoj Pande relinquishes Command of Andaman & Nicobar Command

He assured the Lt Governor that ANC will continue to extend full support to the UT administration as and when required.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, the 15thCommander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), relinquished the command of the only tri-services operational command of the Armed Forces on May 31, 2021, following his appointment as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Army Command with effect from June 01, 2021. On the eve of relinquishing command, the CINCAN called on Lt Governor Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, Admiral DK Joshi (Retd) to bid farewell and express gratitude to him and the Union Territory (UT)administration for the support and cooperation during his tenure at the ANC. He assured the Lt Governor that ANC will continue to extend full support to the UT administration as and when required.

In his farewell address, the CINCAN highlighted the present and emerging security challenges and complimented all ranks for maintaining a very high level of operational readiness despite the COVID pandemic. He emphasised the importance of synergy amongst the three services and the Indian Coast Guard to achieve a desired operational outcome. He later inspected the Joint Forces Guard of Honour at INS Utkrosh.

Under the General Officer's command, during this last year, the ANC has significantly enhanced the operational preparedness and successfully conducted a number of major Tri-Service operational exercises, BrahMos missile firing and joint exercises with foreign Navies. The Command also conducted a unique joint operational exercise during the visit of President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in March 2021. Emphasis was also given to speed up ongoing infrastructure works at Port Blair and other outlying stations such as Shibpur, Car Nicobar, Kamorta and Campbell Bay. The General Officer has remained at the forefront of efforts to harmonise the working relationship with civil administration and the people of the Islands.

