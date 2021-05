Dubai plans emissions-free public transport by 2050

Dubai plans to make public transport in the emirate emissions-free by 2050, the government's media office said on Monday.

Dubai announced in 2015 a "Clean Energy Strategy" to produce 75 percent of its energy requirements from renewable resources by 2050.

