Summer freelance writing programme held in Chandigarh to keep youngsters productively engaged during lockdown

During the lockdown several initiatives were taken to ensure that people are productively engaged and one such event was a summer programme for youngsters in different aspects of freelance writing organised by the Writers Community in Chandigarh.

Visual from the farewell ceremony of the 28-day summer internship program.. Image Credit: ANI
The Writers Community first established contact with book publishers in the country. A team of Hindi experts, like freelancers, took the work of publishing houses and got all the jobs done with quality. The 28-day summer internship program was successfully organized by the Writers Community. Starting from April 25, 2021, 467 applications were received for this internship program. A final list of 25 trainees belonging to different institutions and fields was prepared who were trained. The initiative was taken by Ankit Kumar and Shanya Das of the Writers' Community. (ANI)

