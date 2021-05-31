Govt launches programme to develop 53 horticulture clusters

and Theni (TN) for banana; Nasik (Maharashtra) for grapes; Siphahijala (Tripura) for Pineapple; Solapur (Maharashtra) and Chitradurga (Karnataka) for pomegranate; and West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) for turmeric.

In his address, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said: "There is a need to develop such clusters throughout the country which will help the farmers with the small size of holdings through the formation of FPOs".

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal announced the appointment of Cluster Development Agencies (CDAs) in the selected clusters.

''The Cluster Development Programme will not only help in achieving economies of scale but also create cluster-specific brands to entrench them into national and global value chains bringing higher remuneration to the farmers,'' he said.

