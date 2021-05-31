Left Menu

Govt launches programme to develop 53 horticulture clusters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:30 IST
Govt launches programme to develop 53 horticulture clusters
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

and Theni (TN) for banana; Nasik (Maharashtra) for grapes; Siphahijala (Tripura) for Pineapple; Solapur (Maharashtra) and Chitradurga (Karnataka) for pomegranate; and West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) for turmeric.

In his address, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said: "There is a need to develop such clusters throughout the country which will help the farmers with the small size of holdings through the formation of FPOs".

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal announced the appointment of Cluster Development Agencies (CDAs) in the selected clusters.

''The Cluster Development Programme will not only help in achieving economies of scale but also create cluster-specific brands to entrench them into national and global value chains bringing higher remuneration to the farmers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021