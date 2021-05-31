Left Menu

200 from LGBTQ community receive their first COVID vaccine shot in WB's Siliguri

Members of the LGBT community got the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Siliguri on Monday, registering themselves as the "transgender community".

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:53 IST
200 from LGBTQ community receive their first COVID vaccine shot in WB's Siliguri
Registration desk of LGBTQ vaccine centre at Siliguri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Tarak Sarkar Members of the LGBT community got the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Siliguri on Monday, registering themselves as the "transgender community".

200 members of the community got their first dose at a special camp at Siliguri's Tumalpara Urban Primary Health Centre organised by Darjeeling District Health and Family Welfare Department. Around 400 community members gathered at the centre, but due to sudden rain, the authorities decided that the remaining 200 will receive their shot tomorrow.

The entire arrangement was made by "Uttorer Falgun Society", a voluntary group that works for the development of the LGBTQ community. Prabir Ghosh, the President of the society said, "We had earlier requested Transgender Development Board to vaccinate our members in Siliguri. To which, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded urgently, and with the help of our society, Darjeeling District Health and Family Welfare Department had set up a special camp for us. It will definitely help our members to fight against Covid-19".

Pinky Sarkar, a transgender from Siliguri welcomed the move. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Many of us are taking their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the rest will take it tomorrow. It will definitely help us a lot".

Sibani Sarkar, another transgender said, "Feeling great on getting a dose of Covid-19 vaccine". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021