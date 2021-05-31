DGT announces results of All India Trade Test for CTS Academic 2020-21

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, announced results of the All India Trade Test (AITT) held in December 2020, for CTS Academic session 2020-2021. The scheme has been implemented in about 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country for the 2018 session (2nd year) & Trainees having supplementary in Practical and ED only (Semester System & 2018 admitted one Year Trade). The results are available at https://ncvtmis.gov.in/pages/marksheet/validate.aspx .

The AITT 2020 Examinations including Computer Based Test (CBT) of the trainees under CTS was supposed to be held in July 2020 but due to COVID 19, nationwide lockdown and reopening of ITI could only be undertaken in Sept-Oct, 2020 and in some states, it was further delayed. Thus, to complete syllabus training of 1600 hours, the session was extended. Directorate General of Training (DGT) scheduled and conducted examinations as follows:

The practical & Engineering Drawing subjects were conducted in 4 phases (viz. Nov-Dec, 2020, Feb 2021, March 2021 (for 2-year trade 2019 admission) & April 2021 based upon the readiness of the states). The theoretical portion (Trade Theory, Workshop Science & Calculations & Employability Skills) were held phase-wise (from Dec. 2020 to mid-April, 2021) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in a single session of 3 hours' duration instead of two sessions. These measures were taken to suit the Covid scenario and help the trainees.

The trainees who could not attend examinations due to many reasons in these examinations would be allowed to appear along with the supplementary examinations, preferably to be held in the next two months/ as per prevailing conditions.

iii. Keeping in view the distances covered by the trainees, the ITIs were made self-centres for Practical & Engg Drawing subjects. For CBT, as an aberration, even a few private ITIs were also made centres.

For the two year trades, a total of 5,41,123 trainees appeared in the examination, out of which 3,94,576 trainees passed that is a total pass percentage of about 73% in this session. DGT has provisioned Grievances Redressal Mechanism (NCVT MIS Portal) on which the trainees can register grievance related to result and same will be resolved within a stipulated time frame.

As per the practice, the convocation ceremony is held at the state level with participation from individual ITIs. The State Directorates would be requested to conduct the convocation ceremony accordingly. The country toppers may be facilitated at the national level on the International Skills Day i.e. on 15th July.

(With Inputs from PIB)