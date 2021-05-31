Left Menu

Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:44 IST
Iran has failed to explain traces of processed uranium found at several undeclared sites, a quarterly report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West.

Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran.

"After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said. Grossi had hoped to report progress in the talks before the board meets again next week.

