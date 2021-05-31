Form OBC commission and submit data to SC: Fadnavis to Maha

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to set up the stateOBC commission and submit the empirical data on OBCs to the Supreme Court which recently struck down the reservation for Other Backward Classes in local body polls in the state.

He said there was no need for conducting an OBC census.

Speaking to reporters here, the former chief minister alleged the Shiv Sena-led MVA government had failed to submit the empirical data of OBCs to the apex court.

''The Supreme Court had directed the state government to set up a State Backward Class Commission based on K.M Krishnamurthy judgment of 2010 and submit the empirical data that would justify the reservation, but the state government did nothing,'' the senior BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said he had written five letters to the state government but nothing happened.

''It seems the government was sleeping for the last 15 months,'' he said.

Fadnavis urged the state government to establish the State OBC Commission and submit the empirical data (to the Supreme Court). ''There is no need for an OBC census,'' he said.

When asked whether the BJP would support the lockdown-like curbs which were extended by the state government till June 15, Fadnavis said the government should think about the livelihood of small traders who are facing financial hardships due to the closure of shops.

He said Maharashtra is facing a shortage of injections to treat mucormycosis or 'black fungus', and demanded that they be provided free to the needy.

Presently, the state government is providing these injections under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, he added.

