Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdown; COVID curfew to continue in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7.

Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country.

''In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 08. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities,'' Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

As per the revised guidelines, which would come into effect from June 2, shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, will be allowed to do business from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Similar relaxations have also been announced by other states.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, clubs and swimming pools will, however, remain closed.

Restrictions also remain on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals.

The Chhattisgarh government said that the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Monday, will continue with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent.

The Rajasthan government also issued guidelines on Monday to start the ''unlock'' process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.

According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the COVID curfew has been extended in the state till June 8.

The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 AM on Tuesday morning.

The Lakshadweep administration announced the extension of the complete shutdown for seven more days, beginning May 31.

The complete shutdown was first announced on May 24 for a week.

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the relaxations announced in the coronavirus curfew to six more districts from June 1, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

The relaxations will apply to a total of 61 districts from Tuesday, while 14 districts with an active COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been kept outside the purview of the order for the time being.

The 14 districts where there would be no relaxation in curbs are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur, the spokesperson said.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions/lockdown imposed by states and union territories: *Delhi will begin the unlock process from May 31 with some easing of restrictions but other lockdown curbs will continue till June 7.

*Haryana has extended lockdown till June 7 with some easing of restrictions.

*Punjab has extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

*Uttar Pradesh has eased restrictions except in 14 districts including Lucknow from June 1. Night curfew and weekend lockdown to remain in the state.

*Bihar has extended lockdown till June 8.

*Jharkhand has imposed lockdown till June 3.

* Odisha has extended lockdown till June 17.

* West Bengal government extended ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 15.

*Rajasthan has extended lockdown till June 8 but has eased some restrictions.

*Madhya Pradesh has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts. Weekend lockdown to continue beyond May 31.

*Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till June 4. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed in the cities.

*Chhattisgarh government has on May 31 extended lockdown till further orders.

*Kerala has extended lockdown till June 9 with some concessions.

*Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown till June 7.

*Puducherry has imposed lockdown till June 7.

* Lakshadweep administration has extended lockdown till June 10.

*Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown till June 7.

*Telangana has extended lockdown for 10 days from June 9.

* Andhra Pradesh has extended curfew till June 10.

*Goa government has imposed curfew till June 7.

*Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 15.

*Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

*Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

* Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till June 7.

*Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

* Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

*Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till June 5.

*Sikkim has imposed lockdown till June 7.

*Jammu and Kashmir administration has eased restrictions but night curfew and weekend lockdown will remain.

*Uttarakhand has extended COVID curfew till June 8.

*Himachal Pradesh government has extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 with some relaxation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)