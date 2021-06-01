Left Menu

Mizoram reports 312 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported as many as 312 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 01-06-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 08:18 IST
Mizoram reported as many as 312 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate is at 7.93 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 12,399 including 9214 discharges and 40 deaths. There are 3,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Four new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 261 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and 47 samples were tested at the Zoram Medical College RT-PCR lab. Meanwhile, with 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day COVID-19 rise in 50 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

