Japan finmin: don't expect specific tax rates to be debated at G7

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-06-2021 08:53 IST
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven rich countries have narrowed their difference of opinions over global taxation but they are unlikely to debate specific figures on minimum tax rates at their weekend meeting, Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso is planning on a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the June 4-5 G7 meeting in Britain, although the details weren't finalised, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

