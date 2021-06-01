Rise Hydroponics - Tasting Success as India's Fastest Growing Agritech and Hydroponics Startup

Developed 2,00,000+ square feet area of Soilless Farms within 6 months in more than 7 Indian States Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Waking up to a hearty breakfast that's fresh and tasty, is the best start, Indians look for every morning. But there's a lot that goes into these foods that make it to Indian kitchens and are served daily on the plates - Pesticides and growth enhancers that literally steal the nutritional value from the vegetables and fruits consumed by people.

This is the exact pain point that 3 enthusiastic entrepreneurs saw while they started RISE Hydroponics in early 2020.

April' 2020 - Rise of rising Hydroponics In April'2020, right after the whole nation went into lockdown, due to COVID-19, they understood the importance of nutritious, pesticide-free, healthy food & to support the economic situation of farmers in the country, all 3 partners viz., Meet Patel, Tusshar Aggarwal, and Vivek Shukla joined hands to form an organization - RISE Hydroponics to provide complete turn-key solutions cost-effectively.

RISE Hydroponics is an Ahmedabad-based agritech startup, a rising dynamic in the modern agriculture field of Hydroponics. They are committed to spreading the use of Hydroponics and other soilless methods for agriculture across India. They help in building nature-friendly and commercially viable projects. With the advent of excessive use of pesticides & deteriorating farm output quality, it has never been a better time to start a farming business using modern methods like Hydroponics. They currently have offices in 5 major cities of India.

With years of experience and handling multiple projects at various scales, they are just the right set of individuals to help raise towards a Soilless future! They provide end-to-end service in the field of Soilless Agriculture - Commercial Project Development (Indoor/Outdoor), NFT Systems, Dutch Buckets, DWC, Cost-effective grow bag with cocopeat system, Grow Lights, IOT Automation, Autodoser, Polyhouse Structure Development, Irrigation systems, Raw Materials, Hydroponics Consultation, Agronomy Services.

With a Vision to make agriculture a sustainable business by helping small farmers, creating urban farmers, making India future-ready for 2030 while giving healthy and nutritious food options, they are on a mission to support 5,00,000 farmers by 2030 & make India "Aatmanirbhar" by giving one-stop turn-key solutions.

To expand the reach of soilless agriculture, RISE hydroponics, commenced its operations in two ways: 1. Setting Up of Commercially Profitable Soilless Farms, and 2. Retailing of pesticide-free & residue-free vegetables.

With an experienced team of serial entrepreneurs, agronomists, engineers, finance experts, and trained professionals, RISE Hydroponics has successfully developed 2,00,000+ square feet of Soilless Cultivation Area with a total plant capacity of 5,00,000+ & yearly yield expectation of 1000 Ton, across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and more.

They have successfully built Outdoor Farms (3000 to 86,000 sq. ft.), Terrace Farms (5000 to 12,000 sq. ft.) & Indoor Farms (500 to 2000 sq. ft.) in various cities & are the only company in the country to be able to do it in large-scale.

Presence in 7+ Indian States Surprisingly, RISE Hydroponics has set an all-new record. They have operationalized more than 19 projects in 7 States or 13 different cities of India & are also helping more than 30 commercial growers/farms in India with several of their products & services. Several more projects are in pipeline and are reported to be commissioned by June 2021 itself.

Retailing of pesticide-free & residue-free vegetables - RISE Freshz Going a step further, RISE Hydroponics has set up a separate branch for its retail division, called RISE Freshz, a venture that's focused on doing hyperlocal delivery of pesticide-free vegetables, herbs, and fruits. Initially, they have launched this service in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara & Mumbai, and are working on expanding their footprints in at least 7-8 major cities by the end of 2021.

Extraordinary Response for Training & Home Kit Setups RISE is also witnessing extraordinary customer response for their frequent Free Online Training and Hydroponics Workshop at their Commercial farms in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, etc. They have trained over 20,000+ individuals from every corner of India in the last 12 months.

Plus, they have also made growing your own food easier with their Home Kit Small Setups. Going by the figures, they report that they have transported more than 150 Units of Hydroponics Home Kit Small Setups to customers in more than 50 cities of India.

The team at rising Hydroponics feels proud of being part of a big mission. A mission to make the Indian economy self-reliant for its food security, by promoting locally grown food sources that support farmers and consumers, alike.

"We focus on quality, commitment & collaboration, as we want the nation to RISE together towards a more sustainable future. We want to bring international standards to the Indian Hydroponics Industry. Using precise and cutting-edge technology to create efficient and cost-effective solutions for the modern farmer. We want India to be 2030 ready with lack of arable land, depleting water resources & stopping the excessive use of pesticides," says Tusshar Aggarwal, Founder at rising Hydroponics.

"Year-round production of locally grown-good quality crops boosts the factors of accessibility and affordability in the long run. RISE feels itself to be a responsible citizen that is committed to the environment, health, and safety excellence. Adopting sustainable food production practices for delivering nutritious foods on the plates of our citizens will forever be our topmost priority. Our Mantra is to apply these smart farming methods for the good of people," adds Meet Patel, Co-founder at rising Hydroponics, when asked about their inspiration behind starting "RISE Hydroponics – Future of Farming!".

