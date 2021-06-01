Left Menu

Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor

Delhi government approved the home delivery of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps and web portal, informed a notification released on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:36 IST
Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government approved the home delivery of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps and web portal, informed a notification released on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the license holders in the Form L-13 category will be allowed to facilitate home delivery of liquor.

"The licensee (Form L-13) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order isreceived through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to anyhostel, office and institution," read the notification of the Delhi Government. According to the notification, not every liquor shop across the national capital will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorsteps of customers. Only such traders who carry the L-13 license will be authorised to provide the service. Further, mobile apps and web portals will be developed for this purpose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021