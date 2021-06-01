Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor

Delhi government approved the home delivery of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps and web portal, informed a notification released on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the license holders in the Form L-13 category will be allowed to facilitate home delivery of liquor.

"The licensee (Form L-13) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order isreceived through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to anyhostel, office and institution," read the notification of the Delhi Government. According to the notification, not every liquor shop across the national capital will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorsteps of customers. Only such traders who carry the L-13 license will be authorised to provide the service. Further, mobile apps and web portals will be developed for this purpose. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)