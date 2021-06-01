Left Menu

Wrestler Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police

The arms license of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, has been suspended, said Delhi police on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:22 IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police
Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The arms license of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, has been suspended, said Delhi police on Tuesday. The cancellation process has been started by the License Department, informed the police.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday took the Olympic gold medallist to Haridwar to investigate his hideouts and the people who helped him while he was absconding. So far, the Delhi Police investigation has revealed that 13 people were involved in the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar, out of which nine have been arrested and the other four absconding, have been identified.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the alleged murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital. According to the police, in an effort to evade the arrest, Kumar crossed the borders of seven stated and union territories in a span of 18 days and constantly changed his SIM cards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021