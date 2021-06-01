Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrests 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra after fight with wife

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actor Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night after he allegedly had a fight with his actor wife Nisha Rawal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 11:48 IST
Actor Karan Mehra (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actor Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night after he allegedly had a fight with his actor wife Nisha Rawal. A case has registered against Mehra at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, police also recorded the statement of the actor. According to Mumbai Police, there was tension between the couple for a long time over some disputes, but last evening their brawl turned serious. The actor allegedly abused and pushed his wife causing hurt.

The police has registered a case under section 336,337,332,504,506 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of the actor's wife and has started further investigation. Karan Mehra came to the limelight after playing the character of Naitik in a popular television soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

